Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea Learn Fixture Schedule After Premier League Clubs Make Covid-19 Decision

Author:

The Premier League will not postpone any of Chelsea's upcoming fixtures after a decision was made not to pause the season due to Covid-19 problems.

Six of the ten league games this weekend were postponed due to Covid-19 waves in squads, and talks took place among all clubs on Monday over what to do next regarding the schedule moving forward.

There had been speculation that Gameweek 20 - Chelsea were due to play Brighton on December 29 - could have been paused to help with the chaos over depleted squads, however it has been confirmed the league will carry on as normal. 

imago1008576691h

This will see Chelsea travel to Aston Villa on Boxing Day before welcoming Brighton to Stamford Bridge three days later. 

Chelsea currently have seven confirmed cases within their camp and will be hoping to not have any further positive cases return due to their already heavily depleted squad. 

Tuchel wants to speak to the league should Chelsea have any further positive Covid-19 cases after they had their postponement request against Wolves turned down.

Read More

“If we have the next test and the next positive I would like to speak to the people from the Premier League what they expect," he told the media post-Wolves.

imago1008770093h

“Shall we stop and not arrive in the next game if we are made to play? When they make us play against Brentford shall we not arrive? Shall we not train anymore? What shall we do?”

He added: “I don't care so much about the next games I just care about the next tests and the health of the players.

“We were just worried about the safety of players and the players were concerned about their health.

“The Premier League had an opinion and we had a different opinion so we agree to disagree.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008576691h
News

Chelsea Learn Fixture Schedule After Premier League Clubs Make Covid-19 Decision

just now
imago1007585106h (1)
News

'We Should Have Done Better' - Mateo Kovacic Reflects on Chelsea's Draw Against Wolves

3 minutes ago
imago1008766996h
News

'I Don't Think It's Bad' - Thomas Tuchel Reassures Chelsea Fans Over Hakim Ziyech Injury

33 minutes ago
imago1008769165h
News

Antonio Rudiger Sends Chelsea Message After Christian Pulisic Admission Following Wolves Draw

1 hour ago
imago1008767463h
News

Thomas Tuchel Ignored N'Golo Kante Medical Recommendation in Chelsea Clash With Wolves

1 hour ago
imago1008646383h
News

Antonio Rudiger Gives Honest Opinion on Chelsea's 2021/22 Premier League Title Race

2 hours ago
imago1008576691h
News

Premier League Covid-19 Talks: Status of Chelsea's Clash vs Brighton to Be Discussed

2 hours ago
imago1008770073h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Wants to Speak to Premier League Should Chelsea's Covid-19 Situation Worsen

3 hours ago