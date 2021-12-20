Chelsea Learn Fixture Schedule After Premier League Clubs Make Covid-19 Decision

The Premier League will not postpone any of Chelsea's upcoming fixtures after a decision was made not to pause the season due to Covid-19 problems.

Six of the ten league games this weekend were postponed due to Covid-19 waves in squads, and talks took place among all clubs on Monday over what to do next regarding the schedule moving forward.

There had been speculation that Gameweek 20 - Chelsea were due to play Brighton on December 29 - could have been paused to help with the chaos over depleted squads, however it has been confirmed the league will carry on as normal.

This will see Chelsea travel to Aston Villa on Boxing Day before welcoming Brighton to Stamford Bridge three days later.

Chelsea currently have seven confirmed cases within their camp and will be hoping to not have any further positive cases return due to their already heavily depleted squad.

Tuchel wants to speak to the league should Chelsea have any further positive Covid-19 cases after they had their postponement request against Wolves turned down.

“If we have the next test and the next positive I would like to speak to the people from the Premier League what they expect," he told the media post-Wolves.

“Shall we stop and not arrive in the next game if we are made to play? When they make us play against Brentford shall we not arrive? Shall we not train anymore? What shall we do?”

He added: “I don't care so much about the next games I just care about the next tests and the health of the players.

“We were just worried about the safety of players and the players were concerned about their health.

“The Premier League had an opinion and we had a different opinion so we agree to disagree.”

