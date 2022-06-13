Chelsea's Reece James Hits Back At Trent Alexander-Arnold Critics

In recent years, the media have attempted to create a rivalry between the top six players on and off the pitch.

For the England national team, there is an abundance of quality at right-back, with Chelsea's Reece James, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Newcastle's Kieran Trippier all battling it out for the starting spot.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Alexander-Arnold has come under a lot of scrutinies, mainly for England, for his defensive capabilities.

James has, however, come to the 23-year-old's support by saying that he is a "great player" and that making mistakes are part of the learning process.

"I make mistakes as well. I gave away a penalty against Hungary so we are both still learning our trade", the 22-year-old said, when talking about England's recent defeat.

Alexander-Arnold was considered to blame for Vinicius Jr's goal in Liverpool's Champions League final loss and as a result, received backlash on social media. Despite this, he recorded 12 assists in just the Premier League alone last season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

James had a great season himself, helping Chelsea win the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Disappointingly, Alexander-Arnold came out on the top in both domestic cup finals where the Blues met the Reds. Both games saw Jurgen Klopp's men victorious on penalties.

James' comments show that it is only the media talking and trying to stir an unnecessary rivalry.

