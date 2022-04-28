Skip to main content

Chelsea's Reece James: I Should Have Scored Against Manchester United

Chelsea defender Reece James has stated that he should have scored in their 1-1 draw to Manchester United.

The Englishman has the chance to put his side ahead in the second half but curled a shot off the left post, with the Blues unable to add a second despite their domination.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, James admitted that he should have scored in the second half and helped his side win the game.

imago1011628628h

He said: "I knew I probably should have scored. We have another game soon. It's a tough point today. We have to take it, put it behind us and move forward."

His fellow wing-back, Marcos Alonso, opened the scoring in the second period before Cristiano Ronaldo netted an equaliser just moments later.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea dominated throughout, with much of the play coming from the right-hand side but were unable to add a second to their highly impressive performance.

James continued to discus the performance and his role as a wing-back for Chelsea.

"We came here to win and had enough chances and didn't take them. We scored and then they got one after," he continued. 

"I can do more when I'm higher up. Happy to help the team."

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel also admitted that his side were unlucky not to get all three points as they created so many chances.

"We have to live with a point but it is unfair. It was totally not deserved. We worked so hard to get the lead and created so many chances. Suddenly the opponent gets one free shot and scores," he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011628053h
News

'Needs to fight Back Into His Shape' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Kai Havertz's Performances Against Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt9 minutes ago
imago1011628839h
News

'Very Happy With the Performance' - Thomas Tuchel Shares Thoughts on Chelsea's Draw Against Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt28 minutes ago
imago1011629582h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

By Sam Collins49 minutes ago
imago1011629360h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

By James Evans1 hour ago
imago1011628053h
Match Coverage

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Blues Waste Chances But Earn Point Away at Old Trafford

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011460416h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Manchester United

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011592417h
News

'One of the Toughest Places' - Kai Havertz Remaining Cautious Ahead of Chelsea's Clash Against Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011549399h
News

'Fantastic' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Man United

By Nick Emms3 hours ago