Chelsea defender Reece James has stated that he should have scored in their 1-1 draw to Manchester United.

The Englishman has the chance to put his side ahead in the second half but curled a shot off the left post, with the Blues unable to add a second despite their domination.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, James admitted that he should have scored in the second half and helped his side win the game.

IMAGO / Colorsport

He said: "I knew I probably should have scored. We have another game soon. It's a tough point today. We have to take it, put it behind us and move forward."

His fellow wing-back, Marcos Alonso, opened the scoring in the second period before Cristiano Ronaldo netted an equaliser just moments later.

Chelsea dominated throughout, with much of the play coming from the right-hand side but were unable to add a second to their highly impressive performance.

James continued to discus the performance and his role as a wing-back for Chelsea.

"We came here to win and had enough chances and didn't take them. We scored and then they got one after," he continued.



"I can do more when I'm higher up. Happy to help the team."

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel also admitted that his side were unlucky not to get all three points as they created so many chances.

"We have to live with a point but it is unfair. It was totally not deserved. We worked so hard to get the lead and created so many chances. Suddenly the opponent gets one free shot and scores," he said.

