Chelsea's Reece James & Kai Havertz Nominated for March Premier League Goal of the Month

Chelsea stars Reece James and Kai Havertz have been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for March.

This comes after Havertz, Trevoh Chalobah and Thomas Tuchel were all previously nominated for individual awards in the month.

Havertz and Chalobah are up for March Premier League Player of the Month whilst Tuchel is nominated for the March Premier League Manager of the Month award.

Now, Havertz and James have added to the month's nomination list after being nominated for the goal of the month awards.

James' opener at Turf Moor and Havertz's last minute goal against Newcatle are the two in contention for the Blues, adding to goals from Watford's Cucho Hernandez, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, Newcastle's Bruno Guimares, Wolves' Ruben Neves, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Leicester City's Timothy Castagne.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James opened the scoring early in the second-half against Burnley at the beginning of the month, getting onto Chalobah's pass on the right of the opposition box. He took a touch before dummying onto his left foot, then back onto his right to unleash a strike past Nick Pope in the far corner.

Havertz's winner against Newcastle was completely different as Jorginho found the forward with a fantastic pass in the dying seconds of the game for Havertz to head past Martin Dubravka and in for a late Chelsea winner.

The pair are unlikely to win the award, with some incredible competition including Hernandez's overhead kick and Guiameres' sensational backheel as well as a Ronaldo strike from long distance.

You can vote for your Premier League Goal of the Month here.

