Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Adresses Comments Regarding 'Dream' to Play for Barcelona, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich

Author:

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has adressed comments made to Sky Sports Italia regarding three 'dream clubs' in world football; Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The claims were made during an interview with the Italian broadcaster, which received heavy criticism in England and led to the forward being left out of Chelsea's clash vs Liverpool.

However, Lukaku has now spoken honestly to Chelsea's official club website to clear the air on his comments.

imago1008894006h

He clarified: "What I mean by that is that kids have a certain type of dream of playing for those football clubs. For me, my club was Chelsea.

"Everybody knows that from being 10, 11 years old - I said I always wanted to play for Chelsea. There's images of when I came (to Stamford Bridge) with my school, on a school trip, I said I wanted to play for Chelsea."

Read More

The forward continued to reflect on his first spell at Chelsea, stating that he is hungry to prove himself after being sold back in 2014.

imago1008907482h (2)

"I came when I was 18, it didn't go so well, now I am back here at 28, I think, the prime years of my career. I can't mess this up. I worked really hard for the last 10 years to get this opportunity, I'm really happy to be here," he said.

"I have to show my commitment to the fans, to make sure we win games and a lot of trophies at the end of the season."

Lukaku will hope that his goals can lead Chelsea to silverware this season as he looks to add to his trophy cabinet.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008907482h (2)
News

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Adresses Comments Regarding 'Dream' to Play for Barcelona, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich

1 minute ago
imago1007550737h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Looking Into' Signing Lucas Digne in Loan Deal

16 minutes ago
imago1008890643h
News

'I Have a Special Passion for This Club' - Romelu Lukaku Outlines Chelsea Commitments in Fan Apology

29 minutes ago
imago1008894012h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Ongoing Talks Between Chelsea & Antonio Rudiger Over Contract Extension

46 minutes ago
imago1008893966h (1)
News

'I Should Have Been Much Clearer' - Romelu Lukaku Understands Chelsea Fan Anger

49 minutes ago
imago1008893966h (1)
News

'I'm Sorry For the Upset I Caused' - Romelu Lukaku Issues Apology to Chelsea Fans

1 hour ago
imago1008769033h
Transfer News

Report: Atletico Madrid Consider Move for Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

1 hour ago
imago1008907482h (2)
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Set for Fine After Resolving Chelsea Saga

1 hour ago