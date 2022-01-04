Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Adresses Comments Regarding 'Dream' to Play for Barcelona, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has adressed comments made to Sky Sports Italia regarding three 'dream clubs' in world football; Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The claims were made during an interview with the Italian broadcaster, which received heavy criticism in England and led to the forward being left out of Chelsea's clash vs Liverpool.

However, Lukaku has now spoken honestly to Chelsea's official club website to clear the air on his comments.

He clarified: "What I mean by that is that kids have a certain type of dream of playing for those football clubs. For me, my club was Chelsea.

"Everybody knows that from being 10, 11 years old - I said I always wanted to play for Chelsea. There's images of when I came (to Stamford Bridge) with my school, on a school trip, I said I wanted to play for Chelsea."

The forward continued to reflect on his first spell at Chelsea, stating that he is hungry to prove himself after being sold back in 2014.

"I came when I was 18, it didn't go so well, now I am back here at 28, I think, the prime years of my career. I can't mess this up. I worked really hard for the last 10 years to get this opportunity, I'm really happy to be here," he said.

"I have to show my commitment to the fans, to make sure we win games and a lot of trophies at the end of the season."

Lukaku will hope that his goals can lead Chelsea to silverware this season as he looks to add to his trophy cabinet.

