Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Makes Honest Admission Regarding Three 'Top Teams' He Dreams of Playing For

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has made a surprising admission regarding three clubs that he 'dreams' of playing for during his career.

The striker gave an honest interview with Sky Sport Italia, declaring that he is unhappy with the situation at Stamford Bridge.

In the interview via Sky Sport Italia, Lukaku has named the three clubs that he dreams of playing of.

IMAGO / PA Images

This will no doubt upset Chelsea fans after the club forked out a record transfer fee for the Belgian, who has scored in back to back games against Aston Villa and Brighton.

Lukaku revealed there are three clubs that he dreams of playing for, as he opened up about his departure from Inter Milan.

"In my opinion, there are three absolute top teams in football - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Every player dreams of playing for one of these teams one day. So I thought if I ever had that possibility, I would sign a new contract with Inter and then go there." he said.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"But it didn't happen, so I told myself that there is only one team where I could possibly see myself - Chelsea. I wasn't thinking about going there, but at one point they came in for me and so I asked (Inter boss Simone) Inzaghi to leave."

It remains to be seen as to what reprocussions Lukaku will face for the interview as Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube