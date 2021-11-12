Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Provides Fitness Update Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has provided an update on his fitness as he works to return to first team action when the Blues face Leicester City after the international break.

The Belgian has been out with an ankle injury, being forced off as Chelsea hosted Malmo last month.

Lukaku has taken to Twitter to provide an injury update as he works on his recover.

He wrote: "Being on the sideline these last weeks... I realise how much fun it is to just train and compete against other team! Soon though."

Chelsea fans will be hopeful that he can make his return after the international break 'soon'.

Thomas Tuchel previously outlined the plans for Lukaku during the November international break.

Speaking about Lukaku and Werner, Tuchel targetted a November return for his players.

“I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure," said Tuchel. "Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for."

When asked about a time for their return ahead of Chelsea's clash with Burnley, Tuchel provided an update of the plans during the international break.

“If I give you any date now I need to confirm or give other dates. We have the national break now then we will be more clear.

"We will use the time and see what is going on during the second week of the national break. If you ask me the question and I can be more precise than now. We will use the break, have every day treatment for him, Timo and Mateo to bring them on the pitch as soon as possible.” he said.

The German will be hoping to have the club record signing back fit and ready to fire Chelsea to a Premier League title this season.

