    October 25, 2021
    Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Shares Recovery Update After Ankle Injury

    Author:

    Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has taken to social media to provide an injury update after suffering an ankle problem that saw him miss his side's clash against Norwich City.

    The forward went off with an injury against Malmo in the Champions League last week and is reportely out of action for up to four weeks.

    The Belgian took to Twitter to post a photo of him in recovery with the ankle injury.

    He captioned the picture with a battery and clock emojis as he gets ready to return to Chelsea action over the coming weeks and will be looking to get back in with the goals after several weeks without scoring.

    Chelsea will now be without a recognised centre-forward for several games at least because Timo Werner is also carrying a hamstring injury

    However, that did not stop the Blues as Thomas Tuchel's side put seven goals past Norwich City as they played without a recognised striker.

    It was reported that Lukaku has avoided 'serious injury' despite the layoff but could still miss all of Chelsea's matches leading up until hte net international break in November.

    He is set to be sidelined against  Southampton, Newcastle United, Malmo, Burnley at least.

    Chelsea will want their number nine back as soon as possible as they look to continue their Premier League title charge this season.

