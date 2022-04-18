Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Still be in Contention For World Cup Place With England

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could still be in contention for a place in England's World Cup squad this year due to his recent performances, according to reports.

The Blues man has featured in their last five fixtures in all competitions, with the 26-year-old scoring his first goal for the club since 2019 in their 2-0 FA Cup win against Crystal Palace.

England will compete in the World Cup in Qatar later this year, having been knocked out in the semi-finals last time out in 2018.

According to Simon Johnson the Three Lions' manager Gareth Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland, who was previously at Chelsea, are said to be 'big admirers' of the midfielder.

He was selected in their squad for the Russia World Cup four years ago, where he made four appearances in total.

Loftus-Cheek could now find himself returning to international duty for his country after his recent performances for his club, in which he has played in both central midfield and wing-back roles.

The Cobham academy product has featured 32 times in all competitions for the reigning World and European Champions this season, scoring one and assisting four.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was quick to praise him when he spoke to ITV Sport after the game, with the German saying: "Excellent. He was very strong in the matches and would have deserved deserved start.

"Honestly we expected a back four and wanted a normal wing-back and our captain on the pitch. We knew he was ready on the bench.

"He needs to add nothing, he shows it in training. He needs to show it on the pitch. He hid his talent and potential for too long in his career. He is able to produce these performances, this is the way to go.

"For him it's step by step that he continues to grow in his confidence."

