Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Honest Verdict on Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has given an honest account of Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte after the pair's time together at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old played under the Italian for a season before departing on loan to Crystal Palace the following year.

Speaking on the Italian via footballdaily, Loftus-Cheek spoke about what it was like to play under Conte.

He said: "With Conte, he was the manager at the time where I felt like I was maturing a lot. The season after that I was like ‘I want to go to play’ and that’s when I went to Palace.

"He’s a very good manager, passionate, demands standards in training. He’s very repetitive, he has his methods and sticks to it. That works for him, as you can see from what he’s won."

The midfielder continued to discuss how Conte 'matured' him as a player, helping him in his game.

"But with Conte in that season, I felt like in training and talking to him I really matured and got to the point of where I wanted to go and play." he concluded.

Loftus-Cheek returned from his loan spell at Palace to find a new manager, Maurizio Sarri in the dug-out and he was handed further opportunities to impress.

The 25-year-old is now a key part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table.

