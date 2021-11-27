Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Honest Verdict on Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has given an honest account of Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte after the pair's time together at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old played under the Italian for a season before departing on loan to Crystal Palace the following year.

Speaking on the Italian via footballdaily, Loftus-Cheek spoke about what it was like to play under Conte.

imago0025181182h

He said: "With Conte, he was the manager at the time where I felt like I was maturing a lot. The season after that I was like ‘I want to go to play’ and that’s when I went to Palace.

"He’s a very good manager, passionate, demands standards in training. He’s very repetitive, he has his methods and sticks to it. That works for him, as you can see from what he’s won."

The midfielder continued to discuss how Conte 'matured' him as a player, helping him in his game.

Read More

"But with Conte in that season, I felt like in training and talking to him I really matured and got to the point of where I wanted to go and play." he concluded.

imago1008213190h (1)

Loftus-Cheek returned from his loan spell at Palace to find a new manager, Maurizio Sarri in the dug-out and he was handed further opportunities to impress.

The 25-year-old is now a key part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0025181182h
News

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Honest Verdict on Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte

just now
imago1008116224h
News

'We Will Give All Our Energy' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Speaks Ahead of Manchester United Clash

30 minutes ago
imago1008118828h
News

'It Was a Fantastic Journey so Far' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Reaching Chelsea Milestone

1 hour ago
imago0040582686h
News

'He Understood me as a Player' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Names his Most Influential Manager at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008213182h
News

'It Did Not Feel Like 50' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea Milestone

2 hours ago
imago0039116078h
News

Michael Carrick Makes Honest Romelu Lukaku Admission Ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester United

9 hours ago
imago1008209802h (1)
News

'This Makes it Special' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Academy After Strong Start to Season

9 hours ago
imago1008213182h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Title Race Ahead of Man Utd Clash

10 hours ago