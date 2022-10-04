Skip to main content
Chelsea's Sam Kerr Nominated for BBC Women's Footballer of The Year

IMAGO / Sportimage

The award would top off an already record-breaking year.

Sam Kerr has had an unforgettable past 12 months which have seen her win the FA Cup and a third successive Women's Super League title with Chelsea, alongside four separate individual awards including the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the WSL's POTY. 

The striker also secured the Golden Boot across the 2021/22 season with 20 goals in 20 league matches and received Ballon d'Or nominations last November, before being edged out by the highest-scoring midfielder in Europe in Alexia Putellas. 

The Australian captain also became her nation's all-time top scorer when she surpassed 50 goals during the 2022 Women's Asian Cup back in January. 

Sam Kerr v West Ham Women

Kerr scoring versus West Ham last week. 

Now, for a third time running, Kerr has been named on the five-player shortlist for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award for 2022. 

She joins Arsenal's Beth Mead, Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp, the current Ballon d'Or holder Putellas and Lyon's Wendie Renard, and supporters have until Wednesday 12 October to cast their vote

Kerr has made a lot of history with Chelsea and even more individually, after sharing the FIFA 23 spotlight with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, to become the first woman to ever feature on the video game cover. 

Sam Kerr with the WSL trophy and the Golden Boot

Kerr donning her Golden Boot award with the WSL trophy. 

Many fans are expecting England's Mead to take the crown after carrying her nation to maiden European success last summer, but with voting open internationally, Chelsea's star is definitely a favourite. 

