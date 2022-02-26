Chelsea's market value has been set at around $2.1 billion amid claims suitors are on 'high alert' over a potential sale of the football club.

The current European and World champions have come under pressure this week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, the current owner, has been the subject of talk in parliament this week with calls from Labour MP Chris Bryant for the Russian-born businessman to be barred from owning Chelsea after he leaked, under Parliamentary Privilege, a Home Office document from 2019 which revealed his links to the Russian-state and "corrupt activity and practices".

IMAGO / PA Images

Abramovich has strongly denied such closeness to Vladimir Putin and the Russian-state, however it has caused concern and disruption within the Chelsea camp ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

As calls come in for Abramovich to be sanctioned and his ownership stripped, it has been revealed by Bloomberg that the club have fielded an enquiry already this month over the availability of the football club.

Other suitors are monitoring the situation and could prepare takeover offers should the situation escalate, but for how much could they acquire Chelsea for?

As valued by KPMG, the Blues are worth $2.1 billion, a staggering amount of money should Abramovich have, or want to sell.

IMAGO / Focus Images

A representative for Chelsea declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Abramovich could not be reached for comment, as per Bloomberg, following the claims of a potential takeover.

With hundreds of sanctions already being placed on Russian banks, companies and individuals, Abramovich has so far not been impacted. However, the UK Government hasn't ruled out adding to their list.

