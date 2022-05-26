Chelsea's stance on Romelu Lukaku's future has been revealed ahead of Todd Boehly's consortium taking charge of the club.

The 29-year-old arrived at Chelsea last summer but has struggled on his return to the club.

However, as per the Daily Mail, there is hope that the Belgian can turn his luck around next season.

Lukaku has scored 15 goals in 44 appearances since his record move from Inter Milan last summer, picking up his form towards the end of the season.

The forward is reportedly determined to be a success at Chelsea and will hold talks with the new owners to discuss his future, with him wishing to be a key player under Thomas Tuchel.

Despite this, Chelsea's stance was unclear but the Mail now reveal that the Blues are hopeful that a full pre-season under Tuchel could bring improvement next season.

With it unlikely that the club would make their money back on any sale of Lukaku, the forward staying for another season is looking increasingly likely as he looks to prove his worth.

Chelsea will be hoping to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League next season and will need a regular goalscorer to do so, hoping that Lukaku can find his form from Inter Milan and previous clubs.

Boehly's consortium will sit down with several players, as well as head coach Tuchel, to discuss the plans going forward and look at ways to improve the squad.

