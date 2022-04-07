Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea's Thiago Silva Sends Honest Message to PSG Following Champions League Exit

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has sent an honest message to his former side Paris Saint-Germain after they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 previously.

Mauricio Pochettino's men would have faced Chelsea in the quarter-final stages but could not overcome Real Madrid.

Speaking to Canal Plus, via Hadrien Grenier, Silva discussed his former side's failure to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

imago1011060768h

The defender reached the final with PSG back in 2020 under the stewardship of current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, they fell to 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich before both moving to Chelsea the following season and lifting the European Cup.

When asked about his former side, Silva sent a brutally honest message.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He said: "You win everything, in France it is useless. We have to win the Champions League, but that's not how we're going to win. I think that especially the fans, you have to really support the team.

 “Because the team needs the atmosphere, when we play at the Park, outside. We know that supporters always make the difference, negatively and positively."

imago1010444254h

The fans did not take well to PSG's elimination in the competition with a negative atmosphere at their following games.

The fans began to boo their side on their return to action after the defeat to Real Madrid, with Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe in particular targetted by the negative atmosphere.

Silva will be hoping for further success during his time at Chelsea, where he is quicly becoming a fan favourite after his impressive form.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011112309h
News

Carlo Ancelotti Explains Fede Valverde Decision Which Exploited Cesar Azpilicueta During Chelsea Win

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1011111430h
News

Thomas Tuchel Rues Romelu Lukaku's 'Very Important' Miss in Chelsea Defeat to Real Madrid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010494731h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner's Advisor Travels to Italy Amid Potential Chelsea Exit

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011109986h
News

Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Andreas Christensen's Struggles vs Vinicius Jr During Real Madrid Defeat

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011011280h
News

Report: Barcelona Yet to Make Official Offer for Antonio Rudiger

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011110589h
News

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti: 'Chelsea Will Forever be in my Heart'

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1011111669h
News

Carlo Ancelotti Delighted With Chelsea Win But Warns Real Madrid Tie Isn't Over Just Yet

By Matt Debono11 hours ago
imago1011111986h
News

'We Can Play Much Better' - Thomas Tuchel Blasts Chelsea Drop in Standards After Real Madrid Defeat

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago