Chelsea's Thiago Silva Sends Honest Message to PSG Following Champions League Exit

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has sent an honest message to his former side Paris Saint-Germain after they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 previously.

Mauricio Pochettino's men would have faced Chelsea in the quarter-final stages but could not overcome Real Madrid.

Speaking to Canal Plus, via Hadrien Grenier, Silva discussed his former side's failure to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

IMAGO / PA Images

The defender reached the final with PSG back in 2020 under the stewardship of current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, they fell to 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich before both moving to Chelsea the following season and lifting the European Cup.

When asked about his former side, Silva sent a brutally honest message.

He said: "You win everything, in France it is useless. We have to win the Champions League, but that's not how we're going to win. I think that especially the fans, you have to really support the team.

“Because the team needs the atmosphere, when we play at the Park, outside. We know that supporters always make the difference, negatively and positively."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The fans did not take well to PSG's elimination in the competition with a negative atmosphere at their following games.

The fans began to boo their side on their return to action after the defeat to Real Madrid, with Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe in particular targetted by the negative atmosphere.

Silva will be hoping for further success during his time at Chelsea, where he is quicly becoming a fan favourite after his impressive form.

