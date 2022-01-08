'We’re in a Good Place' - Thiago Silva Sets Sights on World Cup Success with Brazil

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has set his sights on success at this year's World Cup with Brazil.

The Blues man has been in west London since 2020 and despite being 37-years-old, he is still able to compete at the highest level in football.

This year's competition in Qatar will be the 22nd in its history, with France winning it last time out in Russia in 2018.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Silva spoke on his country's chances at the World Cup, which they last won in 2002.

"The World Cup is here, it’s only 10 months away, so it’s here. With Brazil we know everyone will make us favourites, but we’re keeping our feet on the ground, because it’s not easy to win a World Cup.

"It’s been a while since Brazil won the World Cup but we have a really good team, good technical, physical, medical staff, we’re in a good place and that’s the big positive with the World Cup being so near.

"Even if we still have time to prepare, the thing with Brazil is it’s hard to predict who will play at the World Cup because each week, each month another great player steps up, playing at a high level.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"That is a problem really for the coach, so we just have to continue playing at this high level to arrive at the World Cup in good shape. It will be my last and I will do everything I can to bring it back to Brazil."

The centre-back has featured 102 times for his country in his career, scoring two goals.

He has also made 56 appearances for Chelsea since the start of last season, and it was recently announced that he has signed a contract extension until 2023 at the European Champions.

