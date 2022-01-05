Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Looks Forward to 'Pleasure' of Playing Against Antonio Conte's Spurs in Carabao Cup Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon former Blue and current Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian was in charge at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, lifting the Premier League and FA Cup during his time in Blue.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match on Wednesday, via football.london, Tuchel has revealed his excitement at coming up against the Italian.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked about Conte's system, Tuchel gave an insight into why Conte plays the system that he has chosen throughout his career, discussing his tactics at his last two clubs.

Tuchel said:"If you don't have five defenders you cannot play with a back five. It's as easy as that. If you don't have a winger you cannot play with a winger. Conte played 3-4-3 at Chelsea. At Inter he played 3-5-2. Obviously he is adapting to his players and implementing his ideas, and this is what I do."

IMAGO / Focus Images

The German continued to heap praise on Conte for his work at his previous teams which has seen an impressive trophy haul.

"I put my players in positions where they are confident they can help the team. This is what Antonio Conte does in every league he works, at an outstanding level." he continued. "I have nothing but full respect. He is such an emotional and influential coach at the sideline. I really love to watch his team play. It will be a pure pleasure to play against him.

"We are fully aware how successful he was at Chelsea and I have no doubt he will be successful at Tottenham. He is a top top top level coach, no doubt."

