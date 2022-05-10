Thomas Tuchel has refused to comment on the fact that Liverpool will have an extra day to prepare for the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Reds face Aston Villa on Tuesday whilst Tuchel's Chelsea travel to Leeds on Wednesday night.

Speaking on Liverpool having an extra 24 hours to prepare for the FA Cup final on Saturday, Tuchel refused to comment on the advantage it would hold for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He said: “We are used to it. We will not comment on it."

The German head coach was then pushed for an answer before he admitted that his Chelsea side are would prefer to have the extra day to prepare.

"Well, it’s… what is it? I am confused with the days. We play Tuesday to Saturday and Wednesday to Saturday. We would love one more day but we don’t have,” he finalised.

Chelsea have the chance to make up for the Carabao Cup final, where they fell to defeat at the hands of Liverpool on penalties.

Christian Pulisic has admitted that his Chelsea teammates are relishing the chance to make things right when they face Liverpool at Wembley once again on Saturday.

"Yeah for sure (a lot to still play for)," admitted the winger.

"We take it game by game, need to finish strong in the league to keep us in that top four. We're doing well. Obviously FA Cup final coming up, so a lot of big games left."



Furthermore, Ruben Loftus-Cheek revealed his side are out for revenge when they face Klopp's side.

He said: "We want to get them back. Simple as that. It was a fantastic game we lost in the Carabao Cup final. We look forward to getting our revenge."

