Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Comment on Tottenham vs Arsenal Postponement

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to comment on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal's Premier League clash being postponed due to Covid-19.

The German head coach was clearly frustrated when told that the match has been postponed.

When asked about his thoughts after the match, via football.london, Tuchel refused to comment.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The head coach had previously been critical when asked about fixture postponements as in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Tuchel said: “I strongly, strongly hope that is not the case (matches being postponed for reasons other than Covid). Otherwise I would be very, very angry. We are doing everything to make games happen and we were made to play when we thought we should maybe not. I can only strongly hope that the rules are the same rules for everybody otherwise… yeah.”

This comes after the manager calling for transparency regarding the issue, with Chelsea being forced to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers over the festive period despite being hampered by injuries and positive Covid cases.

“Would be nice for everybody," admitted Tuchel on transparency from league and competition officials. "I doubt you can postpone a match because of Africa Cup of Nations, that would be a big surprise. All the details in the regulations, I have to admit, I am not aware of it."

IMAGO / Sportimage

But with Tottenham and Arsenal's north London derby being postponed at the request of the Gunners, Tuchel refused to comment on the situation.

Clearly frustrated, Tuchel said: "It is much better for me not to answer the question. It is much better if I don’t answer. I tell you it is much better if I don’t answer."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube