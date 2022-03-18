Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Remains Coy on Potential Premier League Manager of the Month Award for March

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has remained coy on potentially being named as Premier League Manager of the Month for March.

This comes after his side have won five matches in a row, whilst dealing with uncertainty off the field.

Speaking on the possibility of him being named as Manager of the Month for March, Tuchel joked that he will remain cautious.

IMAGO / Russian Look

He joked: "That's nice but I am careful when I get flowers from you guys. There is always something coming around the door!

"I do my best, I feel my support in the Club from day one. That makes me feel safe. I do my best to play my role but thanks!"

The last time Tuchel won the award, Chelsea faced a tough following month as they struggled in December due to a mixture of injuries and Covid-19 cases.

Amid the uncertainty regarding the ownership at the Club, Tuchel continued to reveal how he did not expect to stay at Chelsea beyond Roman Abramovich's reign when he first signed for the Club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "No, absolutely not. I could not have imagined that. That was out of any range of possibilities. That is why it makes you aware that you can't plan your life. It will always catch up with you, reality will always catch up with you and put your plans to bed. We have to make new plans and it makes you aware you have to live in the moment and enjoy the moment.

"This is what I've done from the very beginning because it was so short notice. The next day there was a match. Three days later there was a match. It was lockdown because of Covid, travel restrictions, so I was more or less living in a hotel with my three friends and staff members.

"We were living life on a daily basis and it was pretty enjoyable. Now again in completely different circumstances. That's what we do and, as I said, it shows you don't plan too far ahead and enjoy the moment. Be the best you can be in the present and right now. This is what we try."

Chelsea will be hopeful of keeping up their fine form under the German as takeover bids are set to be submitted on Friday's deadline.

