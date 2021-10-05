October 5, 2021
Chelsea's Timo Werner Disallowed VAR Goal Stat Rubbished

A recent statistic about Timo Werner's goal luck at Chelsea has been swiftly dismissed.

The Blues attacker scored in the first half against Southampton on Saturday, only to see the goal disallowed via VAR due to an apparent foul by Cesar Azpilicueta in the buildup. 

However, the German did manage to get himself onto the scoresheet late on and help guide his side to an eventual 3-1 win.

According to Dale Johnson, the recent statistic on Werner's bad luck in front of goal is not true.

It was initially believed that the German has had 16 goals disallowed due to VAR since arriving at the club last summer.

However, this has been dismissed. Only three of his conversions in the Premier League have been denied by the technology.

They came against Liverpool and Leicester last season, with Saturday's unsuccessful first half goal being the third and final example.

Werner's goal against Southampton was his second of the season after his header against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Azpilicueta expertly drove a Ross Barkley ball into the box, where the German international was on hand to tap it in from close range.

He has had a quiet start to the season, with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku limiting his appearances in the first team picture.

However, he was arguably the man of the match at the weekend as he gave the Southampton defence a torrid time on the pitch.

Werner is now on international duty with Germany ahead of their World Cup qualifying fixtures.

