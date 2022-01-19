Chelsea's Timo Werner Discusses Effects of Covid-19 After Positive Test

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has opened up on the effects of Covid-19 after the German tested positive for Coronavirus last month.

Following a brace in an impressive performance against Zenit St Petersburg, Werner tested positive for the virus and this ruled him out for ten days.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Werner opened up on his struggles after testing positive and missing football.

He said: "To do nothing at all for ten days: the main problem for me was that I had to pant a lot when climbing the stairs, which was unusual for football. As a high-performance athlete that was simply not possible."

The forward continued to praise the Chelsea medical staff for their handling of the situation as he said: "I'm also glad that the medical department slowly got me back into the game."

Werner was eased back into Chelsea training after suffering an injury before testing positive for Covid-19.

The striker was on fine form before his positive test, bagging two goals in a 3-3 Champions League draw at Zenit.

Werner has recently revealed how much the fans support has helped him during his first season and a half in England and he's looking to repay them with more goals.

"Sometimes even I don’t know why they are supporting me so much, because as a striker you want to score as many goals as possible and sometimes I miss this aim, I have to be honest about that. It makes it a lot of fun to play in front of the Chelsea fans and when they give you the support like they give to me it makes you even stronger when you miss chances or have hard times." he said.

