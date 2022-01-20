'My Father Always Said... I'd be a Striker' - Timo Werner Reveals How he Became a Striker

Skip to main content
Chelsea's Timo Werner Reveals How he Became a Striker on Road to Professional Football

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner has revealed how he became a striker on his road to professional football. 

The Blues man primarily plays through the middle of the attack, but also possesses the ability to play on both the left and right wings if need be. 

During his time at Chelsea, the vast majority of his games have seen him play as either a striker or centre-forward. 

imago1009209186h

When speaking to the official Chelsea website, Werner commented on how he turned into a striker before he became a professional footballer.

"My father always said in the future I'd be a striker. The most important thing for a striker is to shoot with both feet. In training with him, we'd always train my left foot.

Read More

"He'd roll the ball, sometimes bounce it. That's why I always training my left foot, it's so important for a striker."

The German international attracted attention from a lot of Europe's top clubs due to his performances for former side RB Leipzig, with Chelsea being able to secure his signature in the summer of 2020.

imago1009014491h

However he has struggled to replicate his prolific form at the west London side, scoring 18 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions, as well as 19 assists.

So far this season he has featured 19 times for Thomas Tuchel's side, scoring six goals and assisting a further three.

He has been unlucky with injuries though, with a strain and a positive test for Covid-19 ensuring that he has missed ten games this season.

imago1009094595h
