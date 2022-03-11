Skip to main content
Chelsea's Travel Plans for Champions League Clash vs LOSC Lille Unaffected Despite Sanctions

Chelsea's travel and accommodation plans for their Champions League clash against LOSC Lille next week won't be affected by the Government's cap on their travel expenses for matches, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to France to the Stade Pierre Mauroy for the second leg of their last-16 next Wednesday. They have a two goal advantage after Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic's goals sealed a 2-0 first leg win at Stamford Bridge last month. 

But as a result of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government and the Club's having their income streams restricted, and spending capped, it caused concerns over their travel plans for the European tie. 

Chelsea were capped to spending £20,000 on travel expenses which caused concern over their trip to France. However, it has been confirmed by Matt Law that plans remain in place.

Travel and hotels had already been pre-paid for and therefore it will be 'business as usual' for their travel to Lille.

Thomas Tuchel admitted as long as his squad had enough shirts and fuel to arrive for games, they would be there regardless of the circumstances and the challenges it's posing. 

He said: "As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games we will be there and will compete hard."

Tuchel added: "Everybody can be very sure that we focus on us, to keep the attitude and the mentality right on the training ground and within the team.

So far we can trust each other and this will not change."

