    • October 20, 2021
    Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah Sends Message to Young African Players

    Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has sent a message to young African players that are looking up to him.

    The youngster has broken into the Chelsea first team, coming through Chelsea's Academy after moving to England from Sierra Leone at a young age.

    Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Chalobah has sent a message to those that look up to him.

    sipa_35594728

    He said: "Looking at me now, it'll probably give them hope. I was born there (Sierra Leone). For all black African players, there's a lot of talent, it's about them getting the opportunity to showcase their skills."

    The youngster moved to Chelsea from Sierra Leone at the age of seven and grew up in London before joining the Cobham Academy in 2007.

    From here Chalobah progressed through the ranks, much like his brother Nathaniel, and won the UEFA Youth League during his time in the Academy.

    sipa_35324459

    Loan moves to Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town saw Chalobah depart in 2018-19 and 2019-20 before he spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side FC Lorient, where he impressed.

    Chalobah returned for pre-season and caught the eye of Thomas Tuchel, earning his place in the Chelsea squad this season where he has scored twice in five appearances for the Blues.

    sipa_35605558
