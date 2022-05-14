Chelsea's Tuchel Agrees With Guardiola's Comments About Media Favouring Klopp's Liverpool

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel has agreed with the suggestion from Man City boss Pep Guardiola that Liverpool are shown more sympathy by the English media.

This comes after Guardiola launched a public attack on Liverpool and their relationship with the media, who label them as underdogs.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup final against Jurgen Klopp's men, via Adam Newson, Tuchel agreed with the comments made by Guardiola.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone,” Guardiola previously stated, as quoted via Liverpool Echo.

"Of course, Liverpool has an incredible history behind it with European competitions. Not in the Premier League...(they’ve) won one in 30 years, but it’s no a problem at all"

When asked if he agrees with Guardiola's sentiment, Tuchel said: “I would say it is hard to really argue with him (Guardiola).

"I do not say I agree 100% but I can understand what he meant. I think it’s normal and it's everywhere. I’m not so sure about France...well, not for the team I managed! But it’s similar everywhere. There are huge sympathies everywhere."

The Blues boss then continued to add his own take onto the subject.

"There are huge sympathies for Liverpool, I feel that as well in the whole country," he continued. "And I can understand it. I have friends in Germany and, of course, it is partly because of Jurgen. But in general, it's about what the club stands for, how they run their business, and how the fans push the team. You have the feeling it’s purely about football.

"There is a huge history in this club and there is huge sympathy for it. And if you fight against it, like Pep for many, many years, I can understand the comment, why it feels sometimes like this. But at the same time, I don’t think it’s only here. It’s in Germany like this and in France too.”

