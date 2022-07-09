Skip to main content

Chelsea's USA Pre-Season Fixtures And Where You Can Watch Them

Chelsea are touring the United States this summer with an almost full squad and their American hero Christian Pulisic leading the way. 

The West London club will be playing across three different states putting the blue in red, white and blue. 

Allegiant stadium

Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Sunday 17th July - Chelsea v Club America 

To start things off, Chelsea will head straight from their training camp in Los Angeles to Nevada, Las Vegas for their fixture against the most successful Mexican side in Club de Futbol America. 

The match kicks off at 7:00pm PDT (US) or 3:00am BST (UK) and fans will be able to catch all pre-season matches exclusively on Chelsea's app The 5th Stand.

Pulisic

Pulisic for the USMNT.

Thursday 21st July - Charlotte FC v Chelsea

The Blues then move to the opposite side of the country to North Carolina, where they face off MLS side Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium. 

The game begins at 7:00pm ET (US) or 12:00am BST (UK).

Wembley Stadium. FA Cup Final 2017.

Wembley Stadium. FA Cup Final 2017.

Saturday 23rd July - Arsenal v Chelsea 

To round things off, the London rivalry travels halfway across the world for the Florida Cup as Premier League foes get a sample of what is to come in the 22/23 season. 

The tie kicks off from 3:00pm GMT (US) or 8:00pm BST (UK) at Camping World Stadium, Orlando.

