Chelsea's Wembley Woes Revealed Following Carabao Cup Final Loss Against Liverpool

Chelsea's disappointing run at Wembley has been revealed following their intense Carabao Cup final loss against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel sat through his side's difficult 0-0 draw with Jurgen Klopp's Reds as four VAR decisions prevented either team from gaining the advantage.

After a long drawn-out penalty shoot-out, it was a miss from Kepa Arrizabalaga that saw Klopp's Liverpool lift the trophy.

imago1010218595h

The Athletic's Simon Johnson took to Twitter to showcase the European champions' disappointing run at Wembley in recent years.

Johnson revealed that the Blues have now lost five of their previous six domestic cup finals at Wembley, having also lost both the 2019 UEFA Super Cup and the 2022 Carabao Cup final on penalties to Liverpool.

Read More

Thomas Tuchel has already taken his shot at two domestic cup finals in his 13 months in charge of the west London side after having previously lost 1-0 to Leicester City in last season's FA Cup final.

imago1010216227h

The year prior, under the tutelage of Frank Lampard, Chelsea lost the FA Cup 2-1 to Arsenal.

Despite the setback, Tuchel has still won three of his five finals reached in charge of the Blues in just 13 months of management.

Speaking about his side's Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool, Tuchel said the following in his post match interview:

"We have to also accept the quality of the moment, they are maybe the best attacking side in Europe at the moment. So defending like this and playing like this made me very proud today."

