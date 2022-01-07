'Really Excited' - Chesterfield Manager James Rowe Hopes to Learn From Thomas Tuchel

Skip to main content
Chesterfield Boss James Rowe Hopes to Talk to & Learn From Thomas Tuchel

Chesterfield manager James Rowe has revealed that he hopes to talk to and learn from Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their FA Cup tie this weekend. 

The Blues will host the Spireites at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the third round of the competition. 

It will see the Premier League side come up against the National League club, with the visitors currently sitting top of their league heading into the game. 

imago1008480265h

Speaking to the official Chesterfield website ahead of the match, Rowe explained how he would like to talk to Tuchel after the game in west London.

"It's a proud day for everyone at the club, I'm really excited personally as it's a big day for me, I hope I get the chance to sit and have a conversation with Thomas (Tuchel) afterwards and learn some stuff."

Chesterfield are one of four non league teams who are in the third round of the FA Cup this season, alongside Yeovil Town, Boreham Wood and the lowest ranked side, Kidderminster Harriers.

Saturday's hosts have won the tournament eight times in their history but despite reaching the final twice in the last two seasons, they have been unable to extend that number to nine as of yet.

imago1008345995h

Despite the fact Chelsea will be at home to weaker opposition, Tuchel has refused to be arrogant and has demanded respect from his players for their opponents.

“You can lose any game in football, that’s why the game is so popular. You will never hear me say we can’t lose. This will be hugely arrogant.

"We respect the game and any opponent. You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, any consequence you have to deliver performance. We need to be ready and need to have a strong squad, a squad that is ready to enjoy these minutes."

