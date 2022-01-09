Chesterfield CEO Thanks Chelsea for Warm Welcome During Third Round FA Cup Tie

Chesterfield CEO, John Croot, has thanked Chelsea F.C. for their warm welcome in Saturday afternoon's third round FA Cup tie which ended in a 5-1 win for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel's boys hosted the National League side at Stamford Bridge and dominated the majority of the game.

Chesterfield did, however, manage to prevent the home side from leaving with a clean sheet as Akwasi Asante found the back of the Blues net in the 80th minute.

IMAGO / PA Images

The CEO of the National League side, John Croot, posted a message on his Twitter account thanking the west London side for the way they welcomed his club.

"Thank you Chelsea F.C. for the respect and professionalism you showed our club yesterday giving the whole of our academy a day to remember at your training ground, respect shown to our players and staff, looking after our 6,000 supporters and for opening the trophy cabinet for us!"

With the 5-1 win, Chelsea progressed through to the fourth round of the competition where they will face Plymouth Argyle at the beginning of February.

The Blues have featured in four of the last five FA Cup finals and they will be keen to make this their fifth final in six years.

Callum Hudson-Odoi made it clear that his side have their eyes set on winning the domestic competition.

"It's a nice competition to play in and obviously we want to go as far as possible and try to win it," he said, via Chelsea's YouTube channel.

"Definitely, we're going to keep pushing and we will keep working and hopefully can get to the final."

