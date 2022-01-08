'Toughest Game We'll Have All Season' - Chesterfield Boss James Rowe Highlights Chelsea Strength Ahead of FA Cup Tie

Chesterfield boss James Rowe has said his side's FA Cup tie against Chelsea this weekend will be the 'toughest game' of their campaign.

The Blues will be hosting the visiting Spireites at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the third round of the competition, which celebrates its 150th year this season.

Chelsea's opponents are currently top of the National League, with Thomas Tuchel's side sitting second in the Premier League table.

Speaking to the official Chesterfield website ahead of the match, Rowe revealed that Saturday's game in west London will be very tough for his side.

"I'm expecting it to be the toughest game we will have all season. We're playing in the National League and we're taking on the European Champions, the players will be nervous and excited let's not pretend otherwise.

"They're going up against the best. I'll be having those feelings too, going up against the best manager."



Chesterfield are one of four non league sides in the third round of this season's FA Cup, with Yeovil Town, Boreham Wood and Kidderminster Harriers also playing outside of the top four leagues in English football.

Even though Tuchel is expected to make some rotations in his squad for the fixture, he has asked for his players to respect their opponents when they meet at the weekend.

“You can lose any game in football, that’s why the game is so popular. You will never hear me say we can’t lose. This will be hugely arrogant.

"We respect the game and any opponent. You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, any consequence you have to deliver performance."

