Chesterfield Send Message to Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Ahead of FA Cup Tie

Chesterfield boss James Rowe insists his side will go to Stamford Bridge to try to beat Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The Spireites head to the capital to face Thomas Tuchel's European champions in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Despite sitting top of the National League and being unbeaten since October, Chesterfield's chances of beating the Blues on paper are extremely slim.

But cup upsets have happened before and they will continue to do so, and Chesterfield will be hoping that happens on Saturday against Chelsea.

Rowe spoke ahead of the big occasion for his side and is hoping they will be able to give a good account of themselves, but insists they won't be there to just make up the numbers.

He said: "It only hit home on Tuesday when we were planning for the game, I'm sure we can give a good account of ourselves & we will have our chances that we will have to take, no doubt about that. We will be trying to win the game."



Tuchel refused to be arrogant ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference. The Chelsea head coach knows are big favourites, but that will not count for anything if the approach and attitude isn't right.

“You can lose any game in football, that’s why the game is so popular. You will never hear me say we can’t lose. This will be hugely arrogant. This is not the attitude how we want to approach the game tomorrow. Of course we are favourites.

It’s the opposite to Germany, where you would switch the home advantage to the lower team, we have the advantage of having no travel. We play in front of our spectators in our stadium. We are huge favourites. We want to win, we demand it.

"We respect the game and any opponent. You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, any consequence you have to deliver performance. We need to be ready and need to have a strong squad, a squad that is ready to enjoy these minutes. If you want to reach the next round you need to win. This is as boring as it is but it is like this.”

