Chesterfield's Manny Oyeleke Reveals 'No Fear' Ahead of FA Cup Clash vs Chelsea

Chesterfield midfielder Manny Oyeleke has revealed that his side will show no fear as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.

The Spireite Oyeleke was previously at Chelsea's academy before being released due to his height and physicality.

Speaking to the Mail Sport, Oyeleke has discussed the feeling around his teammates ahead of the clash.

He said: "We haven't come up against opponents like Chelsea but there's definitely no fear, no pressure. There's just excitement to see how good, quick, strong and smart these guys are.

"The mood in camp has been laughter. Not in terms of disrespect, but how funny it is that we're going to play Chelsea, the champions of Europe! These are players we play on FIFA and watch in the World Cup. It's just surreal. Who are we going to say is their weak link?"

Despte Thomas Tuchel set to make a handful of changes, the Spireites will face a strong Chelsea side who will be looking to go all out for the win as they search to overcome back-to-back final defeats in the FA Cup across the last two seasons.

First came a loss to Arsenal in 2020 before Leicester City beat Tuchel's men last season to lift the trophy.

The journey starts with a home clash against a spirited Chesterfield, who sit top of the National League in what could be a very succesful season for James Rowe's men.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube