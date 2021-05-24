Chilwell: Chelsea Will Take UCL Qualification But Not Good Enough vs Aston Villa

Sports Illustrated home
Ben Chilwell Offers Honest Assessment After Champions League Qualification Despite Aston Villa Defeat

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ben Chilwell was pleased Chelsea secured a top four finish in the Premier League, but it wasn't how they wanted to do it after losing on the final day of the season.

Chelsea had Spurs to thank after Thomas Tuchel's suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday, taking European qualification out of their hands.

Tuchel's side were their own downfalls once again, having 23 shots with seven on target, but were punished for errors at the back and their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

Champions League qualification was taken out of their hands but Spurs managed to beat Leicester City 4-2 at the King Power to ensure Chelsea finished fourth.

Chilwell bagged the Blues' consolation goal on Sunday afternoon, but knows Chelsea were 'nowhere near good enough' however they will take the top four finish after a long 38-game season.

What Ben Chilwell said

"We are in the Champions League next season so we have to be happy but we were nowhere near good enough," he told the official Chelsea website.

"So we were fighting for the whole of the second half just to get back into the game.

"We were angry with ourselves as we should have been winning the game.

"You have to give Villa credit, it was their first game back here with the fans and they played really well and their fans were good for them.

"We created chances the whole game but we did not put the game to bed when we should have, and it feels like they scored with two of the only chances they had, but they played well. Their keeper made a few good saves, we maybe should have had a penalty, but we weren’t good enough overall.

"It has been a difficult long year for every team and we have managed to secure top four, not how we would have wanted, we were nowhere near our best, but we take it."

