Chilwell, Hudson-Odoi & Lukaku: Chelsea Fitness Updates Ahead of Crystal Palace Showdown

Thomas Tuchel will be without two players for their Wembley FA Cup semi final against Crystal Palace on Sunday, but is set to have Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku available for selection.

Chelsea face Patrick Vieira's Eagles, who will be without Conor Gallagher as the Blues rejected them the chance of allowing the England international to play against his parent club.

It will be a full strength Chelsea side, other than Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi who will once again miss out through injury.

Romelu Lukaku could be involved at Wembley after recovering from an achilles pain, pushing Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and co for a starting role.

Here is the full team news as delivered on Friday by the Chelsea head coach:

Ben Chilwell

Remains out until the end of the season following surgery on his anterior cruciate.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The 21-year-old remains sidelined and will miss the semi-final. Tuchel confirmed last week that Hudson-Odoi is likely to be out for a longer period of time than initially expected.

He said on April 8: “Doesn’t look so good at the moment. It’s not a matter of days at the moment, it’s a matter of weeks. It’s a setback.

"He started in the Club World Cup final, we were just talking about it. He had an assist in the final, he was crucial on the left side, sometimes as a wingback but most of the time as a winger.

"It was one of the seasons he has had the most play time I would say and was growing into it. Suddenly it stopped his season, not his fault but it’s an upset.”

Romelu Lukaku

After missing the wins over Southampton and Real Madrid with an achilles problem, Lukaku is set to be available for selection at Wembley.

He was involved in training on Thursday and Friday, and should there be no reaction to his pain, he will be in contention to start in the capital.

Tuchel said on Friday: "Romelu was back in training yesterday, let’s see if he has any reaction or not."

