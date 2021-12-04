Chilwell, James, Chalobah, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic: The Latest Chelsea Injury News for West Ham Clash

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side head to east London to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea are currently the league leaders on 33 points after 14 games, having gone unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Another win in midweek over Watford as Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech got on the scoresheet was a relief for the Blues after a below-par performance.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Now they play a Hammers side who are without a win in three in the league.

Here is the latest fitness and injury news from the Chelsea camp:

Ben Chilwell

The 24-year-old is out for the rest of the year with a partial anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Reece James

James will return on Saturday and be available for selection to face the Hammers after missing the win over Watford on Wednesday.

Tuchel delivered the positive injury news in his pre-match press conference on Friday, adding that it's a huge boost to have him back.

“It is massive because Reece is the specialist on the side," said the Blues boss on James' return.

Trevoh Chalobah

The 22-year-old was forced off against Watford with a hamstring injury and it will keep him sidelined for a couple of weeks.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel said: "For Trevoh we need more examinations to see how bad it is.”

Those scans have reportedly come back positive which is a welcome boost for the league leaders.

N'Golo Kante

Like Chilwell, Kante remains out with a knee problem.

Jorginho

He was only on the bench on Wednesday and was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win after being a doubt for the encounter.

But the Italian midfielder will be available for the Blues for Saturday's London derby against David Moyes' side.

"Jorgi is the guy left from Kova, N’G and him," admitted Tuchel ahead of the match.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"From the three whose shoulders we put the central role over a very long period now. I am absolutely happy that Ruben steps in and the way he does it but yeah, we are happy that Jorgi is back in training and we can’t wait for Kova and N’G to come back. It is a very important part of the season and our games.

"The midfield role is where we miss the experience and the leadership qualities of the guys who are out. It is good that they are back."

Mateo Kovacic

The 27-year-old has been out since October with a hamstring injury sustained in training.

He is 'pretty close' to a return, as per the latest reports, which provide Tuchel with a midfield boost considering recent selection problems in the middle of the park.

Tuchel admitted he misses the Croatian, saying: "It has been many days without Kova, we miss him."

