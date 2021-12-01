Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Chilwell, James, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Injury News to Face Watford

Author:

Chelsea travel to Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Wednesday night to face Claudio Ranieri's Watford side.

Thomas Tuchel's side currently lead the league after 13 games and will be ready to get back to winning ways following their frustrating 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

They come up against a Watford team who have been hit with an injury crisis, while Chelsea have issues of their own for the encounter.

pjimage (20)

Here is the latest Chelsea fitness and injury news ahead of the trip to Watford:

Ben Chilwell

The 24-year-old is out until the end of the 2021 following a partial anterior cruciate ligament injury against Juventus last month. 

Tuchel confirmed a decision will be made in the New Year over whether or not he needs surgery, which would then see him out for the rest of the season.

Reece James / Jorginho / Timo Werner

James, Jorginho and Werner are all doubts for the Watford clash, Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference. They trained on Tuesday with the rest of the team but a late decision will be made over their involvement.

Tuchel told reporters on Tuesday: "Some players are in doubt, need more time and examinations, to re-evaluate the status. That is Reece James, Jorgi and Timo Werner. They all trained today with us but there will be some last minute decisions about the three.”

N'Golo Kante

The Frenchman is sidelined for the trip to Vicarage Road due to a knee injury. Kante missed the draw against Manchester United on Sunday, and will be absent in midweek. 

imago1008213173h

Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic is Chelsea's third absentee for Wednesday night. He injured his hamstring in training back in October. 

Romelu Lukaku

The 28-year-old came off the bench against Manchester United as he stepped up his return to full fitness following an ankle injury.

Tuchel was asked what his involvement would be, he remained coy, but confirmed he is fit for the league encounter.

“With Romelu it is pretty easy," said the Chelsea boss. "He came on and he continued to train. There is no reaction from his injured ankle so he stayed in training and is ready to progress in minutes."

imago1007434313h
