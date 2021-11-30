Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic: Tuchel Rules Chelsea Trio Out of Watford Clash

Chelsea will be without trio Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic on Wednesday night against Watford.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Vicarage Road in the Premier League but have several injury concerns for the meeting.

The Chelsea head coach confirmed three players are definitely out and unavailable to face Claudio Ranieri's side.

Chilwell (ACL), Kante (knee) and Kovacic (hamstring) remain sidelined for the Blues.

"For the game, for sure out is for sure Chilly, N’Golo and Kova," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Chilwell will be out for the rest of the year before a decision is made over whether or not he needs surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Kante came off against Juventus and won't be ready in time, while Kovacic continues to be out with a hamstring problem.

Chelsea also have other concerns. Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner are all doubts and Tuchel will make late assessments on the trio.

"Some players are in doubt, need more time and examinations, to re-evaluate the status," added Tuchel.

"That is Reece James, Jorgi and Timo Werner. They all trained today with us but there will be some last minute decisions about the three.”

Romelu Lukaku is fit and ready to play some minutes as he steps up his return to full fitness from an ankle injury.

"With Romelu it is pretty easy," continued the German. "He came on and he continued to train. There is no reaction from his injured ankle so he stayed in training and is ready to progress in minutes."

