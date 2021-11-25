Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku: The Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Man United Clash

Thomas Tuchel will have several Chelsea selection decisions to make when his side face Manchester United in the Premier League.

Chelsea welcome the Red Devils, currently managed by Michael Carrick, to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions.

They are flying at the top of the table, losing just one of their opening 12 games - that came against Manchester City in September.

IMAGO / Action Plus

A 3-0 win over Leicester City and a 4-0 thrashing of Juventus in the Champions League in midweek, Tuchel's side are in buoyant mood.

But the Blues do have several fitness and injury concerns. Kai Havertz has been struggling with a hamstring injury, while Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the rest of the year with an ACL injury.

Here is the full Chelsea injury fitness news ahead of their clash against Manchester United:

Ben Chilwell

The 24-year-old suffered a year ending ACL injury against Juventus in midweek. He will play no part until the New Year when a decision will be made over whether or not he will need surgery.

If Chilwell does require surgery, he will be ruled out for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mateo Kovacic

Prior to their 3-0 win against Leicester City, Tuchel confirmed the Croatian would 'miss some matches' due to a hamstring injury picked up in training.

He missed the Juventus and it's unlikely he will be rushed back and will therefore miss United's visit to the capital.

N'Golo Kante

Kante was forced off in midweek through injury, another blow to Tuchel ahead of the busy festive schedule.

The Frenchman twisted his knee and was assessed in midweek so is a doubt for the United clash.

"He got stronger and stronger in the first half then twisted his knee a little bit. So hopefully, it is not too bad," Tuchel revealed on Tuesday.

Mason Mount

The England international is close to returning to full fitness. He came off the bench against Juventus after having dental surgery, building on his display against Leicester City.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It's a fitness boost for the Blues as they will look to Mount to be a key part for their remaining ten matches until the end of the year.

Christian Pulisic

Like Mount, Pulisic is also nearing a return to his maximum. He suffered an ankle injury in September which kept him sidelined for nearly two months.

He netted against Leicester City last weekend and was given the nod to start against Juventus.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The USMNT star will be hoping to start again for the Blues on Sunday.

He offered an update on his condition after a 'long couple of months'.

"It has been a long couple of months," said the winger. "It is tough to not be able to play, do what I love and help my team. I am thrilled to be back and it is great to be back within the team.

"I would say, as far as fitness, I am close to where I want to be but that I can still improve and that comes with minutes. I played it quite smart in how I came back with not too much too soon. It has been really good. I am happy with the way I feel right now."

Kai Havertz

Tuchel didn't want to risk the German against Juventus after he picked up a hamstring injury during the 3-0 win at Leicester.

"He was a starter for us, but unfortunately we had to take him off at Leicester with hamstring problems, and it was too much risk of an injury tonight," said Tuchel on Tuesday.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Whether Havertz will be fit in time for United will be confirmed on Friday in Tuchel's pre-match press conference, but the Chelsea head coach will be keen to have as many of his players available for the encounter.

Romelu Lukaku

The 28-year-old wasn't needed on Tuesday night despite making the bench.

Tuchel had planned to potentially bring him on 'for the last minutes' if he was required but Chelsea ran riot and Lukaku was left to warm the bench as an unused substitute.

This will mean he is fresh for Sunday but whether he is fit enough to start the game remains to be seen.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube