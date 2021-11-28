Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Havertz, Lukaku: The Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Man United Clash

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League and next face Manchester United in matchday 13 on Sunday afternoon.

29 points after 12 games - it's been a brilliant start to the 2021/22 season for Thomas Tuchel's side.

They face a Michael Carrick led team who visit Stamford Bridge having conceded 11 goals in their previous four league outings.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea are firm favourites heading into Sunday's clash but will have several injury absences which will leave Tuchel with some selection decisions to make for the game.

Here is the latest Chelsea team news ahead of the league clash in the capital:

Ben Chilwell

The 24-year-old is out for the rest of the year with a partial ACL injury. He came off injured against Juventus and Tuchel confirmed the injury news in his pre-match press conference.

Chelsea will wait until the New Year to make a decision over whether or not Chilwell will need to undergo surgery.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"Ben is out," confirmed Tuchel. "He has a partial injury of his ACL. The decision is to treat it conservatively. The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and will be fully available after the six weeks hopefully or needs the surgery after that."

Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. He has missed the last three league games with injury and Tuchel delivered an update on the Croatian's fitness.

"Kova is still out for the game on Sunday," said Tuchel.

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea have another absentee on Sunday. Kante came off against Juventus with a knee injury and won't be risked against the Red Devils on Sunday.

It's a minor blow for the Blues as Tuchel revealed the Frenchman is likely to be out for a week and could come back into contention next week ahead of West Ham.

"N’Golo twisted his knee a little bit and feels quite better since the (Juventus) game. Seems like he will be out for some days. It is a matter of days, one week maybe. We still have a little bit of hope but almost a miracle if he makes it so we think about a week."

Kai Havertz

The 22-year-old is another who has been on the injury list. Havertz sustained a hamstring problem in the 3-0 win against Leicester City last weekend and missed the midweek thrashing off Juventus as Tuchel opted not to risk him.

IMAGO / Action Plus

But the Chelsea head coach said in his pre-match notes that the German was fit with a four-word response over his involvement on Sunday.

He said: "Yes, he is fit."

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku is likely to start from the bench against his former side at the weekend. Tuchel admitted the possibility of the 28-year-old starting was 'not very high' ahead of the game.

Tuchel said: "The possibility that he starts is not very high because we cannot be sure what happens in between matches."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube