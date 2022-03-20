Chris Wilder has admitted Chelsea's quality told as Middlesbrough's FA Cup run came to an end on Saturday evening at the quarter-final stage.

Boro set up a last-eight tie with Chelsea after wins against Premier League opposition, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea were their third, but Thomas Tuchel's side proved too strong for the Championship outfit.

Romelu Lukaku got the early goal for Chelsea on the 15 minute mark at the Riverside Stadium as he finished off a fine move to tap home from yards out.

Hakim Ziyech quickly hit a second 16 minutes later from the right-hand side. His shot found the bottom corner, beating Joe Lumley who would have been disappointed with his positioning.

It stayed 2-0 and Chelsea progressed into the semi-finals, booking themselves another trip to Wembley in the process.

Wilder was confident pre-match but his defence couldn't keep the European and World champions out. He hailed Chelsea's mentality which is led by Tuchel, despite their ongoing off-pitch uncertainty.

What Chris Wilder said

"We played a full hit Man United, a full hit Tottenham and a full hit Chelsea," said the Middlesbrough boss at full-time. "We hung in there with United and beat them on penalties. We fully deserved it versus Tottenham and we couldn't find the right defensive moments tonight.

"Chelsea just find a way. It is the mentality of the group led by an incredible manager. They have stability with Thomas coming in and the other two clubs maybe don't have that.



"Their skipper (Cesar Azpilicueta), Thiago (Silva) and (Antonio) Rudiger just want to win and that's why they win things and are champions."

