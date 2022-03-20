Skip to main content
Chris Wilder Reveals Chelsea Have What Manchester United & Tottenham Hotspur Lack

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed he believes Chelsea have one thing that both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur lack.

This comes following the Blues' 2-0 win over Championship side Middlesbrough in Saturday afternoon's FA Cup quarter-final.

Wilder's Boro had previously already knocked out both Manchester United and Tottenham to reach the quarter-finals, but Thomas Tuchel's west Lodnon side proved too much in the end.

imago1010724073h

Speaking after his side's cup loss to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, Wilder revealed what it was that separated Tuchel's side apart from that of Ralf Rangnick and Antonio Conte.

"We played a full hit Man United, a full hit Tottenham and a full hit Chelsea," said the Middlesbrough boss, as quoted by football.london.

"We hung in there with United and beat them on penalties. We fully deserved it versus Tottenham and we couldn't find the right defensive moments tonight.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Chelsea just find a way. It is the mentality of the group led by an incredible manager.

pjimage (39)

"They have stability with Thomas coming in and the other two clubs (Man Utd and Spurs) maybe don't have that.

"Their skipper (Cesar Azpilicueta), Thiago (Silva) and (Antonio) Rudiger just want to win and that's why they win things and are champions."

Chelsea will be desperate to go as far as they can in this season's FA Cup, having lost the previous two finals in the competition against both Leicester and Arsenal the year prior.

The European champions also lost a long drawn out Carabao Cup final to Liverpool this year so they will be eager to lift some domestic silverware under manager Tuchel.

imago1010647195h
