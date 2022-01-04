Christensen & Chalobah: Chelsea Could be Handed Double Injury Blow Ahead of Spurs Tie

Chelsea could be without both Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah as Thomas Tuchel's side face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Chalobah was substituted in the second-half against Liverpool whilst Christensen did not make the squad.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash against Antonio Conte's Spurs, Tuchel admitted that the Blues could be without the defensive duo.

He said: “Andreas is a doubt for tomorrow. Trevoh is out because of re-injury."

This means that the only fit central defenders for Chelsea are Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr.

Azpilicueta was deployed at right wing-back against Liverpool on Sunday, having to drop into the back three with Chalobah's injury.

With Reece James sidelined, there is also an injury crisis at wing-back as Azpilicueta may be forced into the back three once again.

Therefore, Christian Pulisic could be called upon on the right of the midfield despite impressing further forward.

Tuchel has been handed a boost though, with Timo Werner available after completing a training session.

When asked about the forward, he said: "Timo Werner trained yesterday. We have one more training to go, he feels much much better which is a good thing. He did full intensity, no reaction so far. If the training is going well we can have him on the bench or give him some minutes.”

Silva, is likely to start due to Christensen's potential absence in the backline and Tuchel was full of praise for the Brazilian.

“Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football! I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that. It is a miracle in a way." he said.

