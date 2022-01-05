Christensen, Chalobah, Lukaku, Werner: The Latest Chelsea Injury & Fitness News Ahead of Tottenham Cup Tie

Chelsea could welcome back two players to their side when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup semi finals.

Thomas Tuchel's side host their London counterparts for the first leg before they travel to north London next Wednesday for the reverse leg.

Antonio Conte returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his Chelsea sacking in 2018, and is set be without Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon due to injury.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile Chelsea have several fitness problems of their own and Tuchel will be forced into several decisions to cope with the constant flow of games as the New Year gets into full swing.

Here is the full Chelsea team news ahead of the Carabao Cup semi final tie:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

It's Kepa's time to shine. Edouard Mendy has left for international duty to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

He will now become Chelsea's number one keeper in Mendy's absence, which will start on Wednesday night.

IMAGO / PA Images

Andreas Christensen

The Dane has been struggling with a back injury of late, coming in and out of the side. He returned against Aston Villa and Brighton, but missed the Liverpool draw after coming off injured at half-time against the Seagulls.

Tuchel confirmed he is a doubt for the cup tie on Wednesday in the capital, so it remains unclear whether or not he will be involved, but it's unlikely the Blues head coach will take the risk.

“Andreas is a doubt," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Trevoh Chalobah

He was forced off against Liverpool after he aggravated his hamstring problem, which saw the 22-year-old undergo scans on Monday to learn the extent of the injury.

It's another setback for Chalobah after Tuchel ruled him out of the first leg during his press conference.

"Trevoh is out because of re-injury."

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea's club-record signing was dropped against Liverpool on Sunday following his comments in an interview with Sky Italia.

After clear-the-air talks with Tuchel and the club, Lukaku is poised to return to the side on Wednesday as he joined the rest of his teammates on Tuesday for the final training session at Cobham.

"He apologised and is back in the squad for today’s training," said Tuchel.

IMAGO / PA Images

Timo Werner

The 25-year-old has been out since the middle of December after testing positive for Covid-19. He returned to training last week after Tuchel admitted he had been struggling since he left self-isolation.

But the German continued to train ahead of the cup clash and could make the bench on Wednesday night.

"Timo Werner trained yesterday (Monday)," revealed Tuchel. "We have one more training to go, he feels much much better which is a good thing. He did full intensity, no reaction so far. If the training is going well we can have him on the bench or give him some minutes.”

