Skip to main content

Christensen, Rudiger & James: Chelsea Waiting for Green Light on Trio for Man Utd clash

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is waiting to learn whether or not Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Reece James will be fit and available to face Manchester United.

Tuchel's side head to Old Trafford hoping to win there for the first time since 2013, with the Blues boss believing it's now their time to end the winless streak in the north west. 

But they will have to do it without quartet Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi. 

“Kova will still be out, Ben Chilwell will be out and Callum will still be out," confirmed Tuchel. "Ross Barkley is sick as well and will not be in squad."

imago1010775230h
Scroll to Continue

Read More

With four out, the returns of Antonio Rudiger and Reece James to training on Tuesday was a welcome double boost. Tuchel confirmed ahead of the game that he will make a final decision regarding their availability once their final training session at Cobham has taken place.

"Toni was in training yesterday, the same for Reece James. We have another training coming. Hopefully they can do the full training and give us the green light. We hope they can be in the squad and play tomorrow," continued the German in his pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen pulled out of the squad at the last minute against West Ham on Sunday due to stomach cramps and his involvement against Ralf Rangnick's side remains unclear. 

Tuchel added: "The same for Andreas, we need another examination. He felt sick. Will come back to training ground today."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011116495h
News

Carlo Ancelotti Refuses to Comment on Real Madrid Bound Chelsea Star Antonio Rudiger

By Nick Emms6 minutes ago
imago1011459690h
News

'Fully Involved' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Pre-Season Commitment to Chelsea

By Nick Emms34 minutes ago
imago1011566982h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Man United

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms53 minutes ago
imago1008769165h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Man United

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011470251h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Told He Will Be 'One of First Signings' Under New Chelsea Ownership

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011550640h
News

'Club of my Life' - Marcos Alonso Makes Special Chelsea Admission

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011270943h
Transfer News

Agent: Jorginho's Future Currently at Chelsea Amid Juventus Interest

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1008270982h (1)
News

Jorginho: Chelsea Will Miss Big Personality Antonio Rudiger When He Leaves Chelsea

By Matt Debono4 hours ago