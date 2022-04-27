Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is waiting to learn whether or not Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Reece James will be fit and available to face Manchester United.

Tuchel's side head to Old Trafford hoping to win there for the first time since 2013, with the Blues boss believing it's now their time to end the winless streak in the north west.

But they will have to do it without quartet Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“Kova will still be out, Ben Chilwell will be out and Callum will still be out," confirmed Tuchel. "Ross Barkley is sick as well and will not be in squad."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

With four out, the returns of Antonio Rudiger and Reece James to training on Tuesday was a welcome double boost. Tuchel confirmed ahead of the game that he will make a final decision regarding their availability once their final training session at Cobham has taken place.

"Toni was in training yesterday, the same for Reece James. We have another training coming. Hopefully they can do the full training and give us the green light. We hope they can be in the squad and play tomorrow," continued the German in his pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen pulled out of the squad at the last minute against West Ham on Sunday due to stomach cramps and his involvement against Ralf Rangnick's side remains unclear.

Tuchel added: "The same for Andreas, we need another examination. He felt sick. Will come back to training ground today."

