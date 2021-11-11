Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Andreas Christensen Makes Thomas Tuchel Claim Amid Chelsea Contract Impasse

    Author:

    Andreas Christensen says Thomas Tuchel is showing him confidence despite their being uncertainty over his future at Chelsea.

    Since Tuchel's appointment in January, Christensen has come in from the cold to playing a major role in the Blues' backline. 

    Christensen has already made 13 appearances for Chelsea this term in all competitions which has seen the club try to extend his contract beyond next summer when it is due to expire. 

    imago1007587450h

    Talks were believed to be going well and an agreement was all but done, but a change in demands regarding the terms has thrown uncertainty into the Dane's future.

    The 25-year-old is wanted by Tuchel, with Antonio Rudiger's future also up in the air, and Christensen spoke highly of the Chelsea boss amid the contract uncertainty. 

    Speaking to Danish outlet BT, as quoted by the Athletic, the central defender admitted on his contract situation: “I do not know why everyone thinks it is a bad situation. I’m still happy and I enjoy playing football.

    imago1007861263h

    “Yes (Chelsea will have an interest in securing their player), but on the other hand, they also have a player who right now enjoys playing football and the coach shows him confidence. There is no bad relationship, there is nothing.”

    Christensen will be free to talk to other clubs from January 1 should an extension not be agreed, finalised and confirmed prior to the end of the year. 

    Andreas Christensen Makes Thomas Tuchel Claim Amid Contract Impasse

