Hakim Ziyech labels Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic 'crazy' after £33M move to Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech has lauded fellow Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic after joining the club from Ajax this summer. 

The 27-year-old is just one of the seven signings made by Frank Lampard this summer as the Blues spent in excess of £200 million on new additions. 

The attacking department at Stamford Bridge is now packed with quality as Ziyech joins Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud in attack.

Ziyech spoke of his connections with his teammates since signing and has labelled American Pulisic 'crazy', hailing his talent. 

"I’ve connected with everybody and they welcomed me from the beginning," Ziyech said. "There are some other new faces so we bring competition, which is good for us to make each other better.

"Kai [Havertz] and Timo [Werner] are two big talents and have already proved it in the past and Christian Pulisic is one of the biggest talents, just a crazy winger!

"It’s really exciting for me to work with them and I can't wait to be back on the pitch doing our thing together. We want to win trophies, perform well and play beautiful football."

