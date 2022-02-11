Christian Pulisic Admits Frustration at Lack of Game Time in Club World Cup for Chelsea

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has admitted his frustration at the lack of game time during the Club World Cup.

The winger did not feature as Chelsea came out 1-0 victors over Al Hilal in the semi-final.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic admitted that he was frustrated as he did not get on the pitch.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I was very ready to play (against Al-Hilal)," he said. "I wanted to play so of course I was upset that I didn't."

The 23-year-old continued to confirm that it was not due to injury that he did not feature,

"No, (that's not the case), now I'm feeling good and I don't worry about injuries when I play or anything like that," he said. "There have been a lot of ups and downs.

"I have been on and off playing, different positions, kind of being moved around. It has been a tough ride for me personally, to be honest, and I am just trying to get back into some rhythm, get into the run of things."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel opted for a front four of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz as Pulisic was snubbed.

The USMNT star will be hoping to get a chance in the final as Chelsea could make history, lifting their first Club World Cup trophy.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Pulisic, who has found himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge this season.

