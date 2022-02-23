'Phenomenal Again Today' - Christian Pulisic Applauds N'Golo Kante's Performance Against Lille

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has praised his teammate N'Golo Kante for the role he played in the former's goal against Lille.

The Blues were 2-0 winners at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with the American international scoring after Kai Havertz's opener.

Victory in west London ensures that Chelsea now have a two goal advantage going into the second leg in three weeks time.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Pulisic had nothing but praise for Kante not just because of his assist, but for the way he played throughout the tie.

"Once N'Golo gets the ball and he starts driving I just try to keep up with him! He's quick. He's fast. He's running up the pitch, I just trusted he would make the right pass. It was perfect.

"Phenomenal again today. He never gets tired, just seems to win balls and does so many good things. What a great player."

It was the 23-year-old's fourth goal of the season, and his first in the Champions League for the campaign.

The Blues were drawn against the reigning Ligue 1 champions as a result of their second place finish in the group stage earlier in the season.

Havertz opened the scoring for his side after just eight minutes, with the German heading home from Hakim Ziyech's corner.

Lille slowly grew into the game but despite their possession, Chelsea were able to diminish their threat going forward.

Pulisic then made it 2-0 in the second half, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner after a superb solo run from Kante through the midfield in the buildup to the goal.

