Christian Pulisic becomes fastest American to score 10 Premier League goals

Christian Pulisic has become the fastest American to score ten goals in the Premier League.

The Chelsea winger netted his tenth goal in the league in stoppage time in the Blues' 3-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pulisic killed the game off as he turned in Timo Werner's cross from the right-hand side to seal the three points for Frank Lampard's side, after he came on in the first-half for Hakim Ziyech who went off with a hamstring problem.

The 22-year-old has become only the fourth US player to hit double figures in the Premier League, and has done so in just 30 league matches.

The last player to do so was Roy Wergerle, who netted his ten goals in 49 games.

(Credit: US Soccer)

Pulisic has also become the youngest USMNT player to reach ten goals in the Premier League.

