NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Search

Record Breaker: Christian Pulisic becomes fastest American to score 10 Premier League goals

Author:
Publish date:

Christian Pulisic has become the fastest American to score ten goals in the Premier League. 

The Chelsea winger netted his tenth goal in the league in stoppage time in the Blues' 3-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. 

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (19)

Pulisic killed the game off as he turned in Timo Werner's cross from the right-hand side to seal the three points for Frank Lampard's side, after he came on in the first-half for Hakim Ziyech who went off with a hamstring problem. 

READ MORE: Frank Lampard offers Hakim Ziyech hamstring injury update

The 22-year-old has become only the fourth US player to hit double figures in the Premier League, and has done so in just 30 league matches. 

The last player to do so was Roy Wergerle, who netted his ten goals in 49 games.

Screenshot 2020-12-05 at 22.40.21

Pulisic has also become the youngest USMNT player to reach ten goals in the Premier League.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (21)
News

Olivier Giroud: Great feeling to beat tough Leeds side

49502782
News

Christian Pulisic becomes fastest American to score 10 Premier League goals

49500315
News

Frank Lampard offers injury update on Hakim Ziyech

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (17)
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-leeds (3)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United | Premier League

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (17)
Match Coverage

Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United: Blues climb to top of Premier League after goals from Giroud, Zouma & Pulisic

chelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league (19)
News

Frank Lampard on Chelsea starting XI to face Leeds United

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (1)
Opinions

Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Leeds United

49495182
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League