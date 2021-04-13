Christian Pulisic breaks Lionel Messi record after Chelsea progress into Champions League semi-finals

Christian Pulisic broke Lionel Messi's record for how many times he was fouled during Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final tie against FC Porto.

Thomas Tuchel's side fell to a 1-0 defeat in Seville on Tuesday night but moved into the semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Porto couldn't find a goal until stoppage time, and instead of targeting a goal during the game, they looked at Pulisic and constantly hacked away at the 22-year-old.

He was fouled 11 times, and as per ESPN, that is the most in a single Champions League match since Messi back in 2011 against Real Madrid.

Pulisic also came away with the UEFA Man of the Match award in Seville as Chelsea set up a semi-final tie against either Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Pulisic's boss Thomas Tuchel was delighted and hailed the 'big achievement' of reaching the semi-finals.

He said: "It is a very big achievement. You see when Chelsea was last in the semi final. We are not used to being there. Once you are there, you play for the final. This is clear.

"We take every minute to learn and grow. You cannot improve without these experiences so we are doing it now during the process, while we are playing it. Yes, it is nice being on the sideline because you see all the effort.

EFE/Julio Munoz/Sipa USA

"These games against Porto may not be the best to watch on TV but believe me it is a tough, tough side to play against.

"It is very physical, they hassle for every ball, they never let you turn or think for two seconds for other solutions. They put pressure on you, they are emotional so it is a lot to deal with and we went through.

"I am super happy, we will enjoy this evening."

